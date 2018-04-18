At least 5 people displaced after mattress fire in San Jose

San Jose Fire Department crews are on the scene of a 1-alarm fire at a home on the 1800 block of Half Pence Way early this morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
No injuries have been reported but at least five people were displaced by a one-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in San Jose, according to fire officials.

Firefighters received their first call at 4:28 a.m. and the first crew reported to the home in the 1800 block of Half Pence Way at 4:35 a.m., according to Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

The fire, which started in a mattress, was knocked down by 5:19 a.m., Matlow said.

Fire officials do not yet know exactly what caused the mattress fire, but generally the most common causes are smoking in bed, nearby candles or hot electric blankets, according to Matlow.

The American Red Cross also responded to the fire.

No further details about the blaze were immediately available.

Bay City News contributed to this story.
