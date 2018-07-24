At least 50 dead in wildfires Greek official calls 'biblical disaster'

JUSTIN DOOM
At least 50 are dead after twin forest fires have ripped through seaside Greece.

More than 150 have been hospitalized with injuries, and the Spanish government has sent two amphibious planes to help battle the blazes, according to the Associated Press.

As fires raged on either side of Athens, cars and farms and forests were torched, with hundreds racing toward beaches to be rescued by boat.

Greece's interior minister, Panos Skourletis, told Sky News the fires are a "national tragedy" and a "biblical disaster with human losses."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Suspected killer of Nia Wilson arrested for MacArthur BART stabbing
What we know about deadly Oakland BART stabbing
Emotional vigil turns into passionate march for BART stabbing victim in Oakland
VIDEO: Chilling dispatch call describes terrifying fatal MacArthur BART stabbing
Suspect captured, community marches through Oakland to mourn BART stabbing victim
BART stabbing victim recalls horrific attack, loss of sister
Oakland mayor sends condolences, condemns BART stabbing as 'senseless act of violence'
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish snacks
Show More
Rotting flesh! Moldy socks! Fans flock to see, smell corpse flower in bloom
3 things you never knew about the 'corpse flower'
Man dying of cancer takes the stand against Monsanto
BART stabbing victim's godfather makes plea to black community
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
More News