At least one winning Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The California Lottery says that at least one winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in San Jose at Ernie's Liquor Store. They are still waiting on other states to report.

In case you missed Tuesday's winning Mega Millions numbers: 1, 2, 4, 19, 29 with a Megaball of 20.

