Italy train derailment: At least two dead, 20 injured after crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead after a train derailment in northern Italy. The crash happened when the train plowed into a truck had plowed through the lowered barrier and was sitting on the track. (Antonio Calanni/AP Photo)

A least two people were killed and 20 injured after a train hit a truck in northern Italy, causing the train to derail and at least two cars to flip over.

Several local media outlets report that the crash happened just after 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to ABC News.

Prior to the crash, the truck had smashed through the lowered barrier and ended up sitting on the tracks, according to the RFI regional railroad. It's unclear why. The train, which was traveling just outside Turin, smashed into the truck.

One survivor, a passenger, told Torino Today that he felt lucky to be alive.

"I tried to pull the door open, but it was stuck," Paolo Malgioglio said. "I really don't know how I made it out like this. I really don't."

The two killed were the driver of the train and a technician, the Torino Repubblica reports.

Rescuers worked through the night to ensure that there were no more passengers inside, the Associated Press reports.

ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train crashu.s. & world
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News