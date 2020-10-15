Arts & Entertainment

Atari-themed, video game-centric hotel design unveiled

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- Looking to live your pop culture fantasy and get nostalgic?

GSD Group and architecture and design firm Gensler unveiled early renderings for the brand new video-game inspired Atari Hotels.

The first two Atari Hotels will open in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Phoenix, Arizona, with additional locations planned in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle.

Atari Hotels Interior City image rendering from Gensler



The new hotels "offer guests a wholly unique hospitality experience inspired by, and built with, classic and modern video game culture in mind."

Guests at the hotels can expect to enjoy the latest in video games, immersive entertainment and retro-style gaming arcades. The hotels will also feature nightclubs and themed restaurants and bars.

Video of the hotel concept features a massive light and screen display on the outside of one of the hotels, mimicking the upside down "V" shape of the Atari logo.

Atari Hotels Exterior Back City Entrance image rendering from Gensler



