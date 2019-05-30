ghost ship fire

ATF investigator testifies no cause found for Ghost Ship fire in Oakland

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Just how did the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland start? It's a question that remains unanswered to this day more than two and a half years later and one that the defense wants to use to their clients' advantage.

"They failed to follow the obviously leads," said defense attorney Curtis Briggs. Attorneys for defendants Max Harris and Derick Almena maintain that the deadly fire was intentionally set with a Molotov Cocktail, but ATF investigator Barbara Maxwell testified there was no evidence of a bottle or any indicator of arson found at the scene.

RELATED: Ghost Ship Trial: Witness says Almena laughed at making improvements to warehouse

"What I do know is we have a number of witness that the ATF and City of Oakland had not asked questions of, that say they saw suspicious persons in that warehouse," said Briggs, "that they heard a fight, that they heard-breaking glass. They heard popping noises and they saw people running."

Maxwell maintained there were no witnesses or indicators in the investigation that pointed to arson.

RELATED: Ghost Ship Trial: heartbreaking last texts from fire victims

She did describe a jerry-rigged electrical system in the warehouse, basically a maze of extension cords leading to and from makeshift conduits and outlets.

In the end, Maxwell testified investigators knew where but not exactly how the fire started.

See more stories and videos about the Ghost Ship fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtrialcourtghost ship firefirecourt caseoaklanddeadly firefire death
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Ghost Ship Trial: Video shows Almena saying fire inside would be 'horrible'
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena on the stand for last day of testimony
Ghost Ship Trial: Derick Almena gets combative on witness stand
Ghost Ship Trial: Main defendant accuses prosecution witnesses of lying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News