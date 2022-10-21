  • Watch Now

Landscapers discover car buried in backyard of Atherton property; police investigating

Friday, October 21, 2022 3:02AM
Police are investigating after landscapers discovered a car buried in the backyard of a property in Atherton Thursday.

Atherton police responded to the 300 block of Stockbridge at around 8:50 a.m.

SKY7 was over the scene, as investigators were working to dig up the vehicle.

It is not known at this time how long the vehicle had been buried in the backyard.

Police say cadaver dogs are also on the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News on this developing story.

