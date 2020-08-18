What you need to know about fires burning in Napa, Sonoma, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Alameda counties

Here's what you need to know about the fires burning right now:
CZU August Fire/La Honda FireSan Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
A fire spread Tuesday along Skyline Boulevard or State Route 35 in San Mateo County in an area where 200 to 300 people live. About 100 structures are threatened, according to CAL FIRE. The fires have been smoldering since they were presumably started by lightning strikes on Sunday, but really grew on Tuesday. Pescadero Creek, Memorial and Sam McDonald parks are all closed due to the fire, according to San Mateo County Parks.
- Acres burned: 1,000
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation warning in San Mateo County:
- Community of Loma Mar
- Dearborn Park
NAPA FIRES: Mandatory evacuations ordered near Hennessey Fire
LNU Lightning Complex FiresNapa County
The Lightning Complex is made up of three large fires: Hennessey, Gamble and 15-10, which are all burning in Napa County. So far, three structures have been damaged and another 205 are threatened. See more on the size of the individual fires below.
15-10 FireThe 15-10 Fire is burning near Putah Creek Bridge and Berryessa Knoxville Road, on the west side of Lake Berryessa between the Gamble and Hennessey fires.
- Acres burned: 4,500
- Containment: 0%
Gamble FireThe Gamble Fire is burning northeast of the Hennessey Fire (see below), near Lake Berryessa. It started Monday on Berryessa Knoxville Road west of Brooks.
- Acres burned: 5,000
- Containment: 0%
Hennessey FireThe fire in Napa County broke out near Hennessey Ridge Road and Chiles Pope Valley Road, east of St Helena, Monday morning and began to spread quickly. "Crews are dealing with rugged terrain, adverse weather, and unfavorable fire conditions," CAL Fire said in an update Monday. The area was hit by lightning Monday morning.
- Acres burned: 2,700
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders in Napa County:
- From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Road, including the community of Circle Oaks
- Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd. to the dead end
- From Loma Vista Road / Soda Canyon Road to the dead end
- Snell Valley Road from Butts Canyon Road to Spanish Valley Trail, to include the Berryessa estates
- Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
- Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
- All of Hennessey Ridge Road
Evacuation warnings in Napa County:
- Butts Canyon Road from the Lake County line to James Creek
- Highway 128 at Silverado Trail to Chiles Pope Valley Road, including the Pritchard Hills Area
- Highway 128 at Lower Chiles Valley Road to Turtle Rock
Road closures:
- Highway 128
- Sage Canyon Road
- Chiles Pope Valley Road
- Lower Chiles Valley Road
Austin Creek Fire/13-4 FireSonoma County
A fire is burning near Venado in Sonoma County.
- Acres burned: TBD
- Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders in Sonoma County:
- North of Austin Creek Recreational Area
- East of The Cedars
- West of end of Mill Creek Road
- South of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
Twenty different fires across several counties are broken into three zones: Deer Zone, Calaveras Zone and Canyon Zone. They have burned 25,000 acres combined so far. The fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them. Lightning is the suspected cause in many of the fires.
- Acres burned: 25,000
- Containment: 0%
Deer Zone FiresContra Costa County
Includes the Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire and Briones Fire
Calaveras Zone FiresSanta Clara, Alameda and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire and Reservoir Fire
Canyon Zone FiresSan Joaquin and Stanislaus counties
Includes the Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire and Peach Fire
Evacuation orders:
Alameda/Stanislaus County:
- Frank Rains Park to Mines Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
Alameda County:
- Welch Creek Road
Contra Costa County:
- Marsh Creek Road at Round Valley to Morgan Territory
- All of Morgan Territory and the mobile home park on Marsh Creek Road
Evacuation warnings:
Alameda County:
- Kilkare Road
- Mill Creek Road
Road closures:
- Marsh Creek Road between Morgan Territory Road and Deer Valley Road
- Del Puerto Canyon Road (SR-130) between Mines Road and Diablo Grande Parkway
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
