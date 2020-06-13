Civil rights attorney John Burris talks at rally about police violence after Vallejo man's death: 'Wrong to shoot someone who was trying to surrender'

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Civil rights attorney John Burris talks at a rally protesting police violence in Vallejo tonight. This comes after the death of Sean Monterrosa, who was killed at a Walgreens parking lot by Vallejo police."There was nothing to hide," Atty. Burris said. "Then release him. The child was on his knees. And when you're on your knees, your hands are up that is surrendering. That is not a basis to shoot and kill him. And so it is our responsibility to ensure the safety and protect Sean and his image and his life. And to make sure his family appreciates that his life has not been lost in vain. It is fundamentally wrong to shoot someone who was trying to surrender."Vallejo police shot Monterrosa after he dropped to a kneeling position outside a Walgreens looting on June 2. In a previous press conference, Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams said the officer who shot Monterrosa saw him place his hands above his waist revealing what he believed to be a butt of a handgun. The investigation later revealed Monterrosa had a hammer in his sweatshirt pocket.But there has been a discussion about Sean Monterrosa's death and when the family was informed.The Vallejo Police Department released an initial statement at 4:08 a.m. on June 2, approximately 3.5 hours after the shooting. It did not include that police had killed Monterrosa.Both the ABC7 News I-Team and Monterrosa's family have confirmed Sean Monterrosa's official time of death was 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.Monterrosa's family says it matters to them because it differs from what Chief Shawny Williams said in an earlier press conference.The family is now planning Sean Monterrosa's funeral.There will be a vigil to honor tonight at 7p.m.