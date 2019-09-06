ghost ship fire

Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Aunt of victim says hearing verdict was 'horrible'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The aunt of one of the Ghost Ship fire victims describes how their family was feeling as they heard the verdict being read.

RELATED: What's next for the Ghost Ship case? The retrial scenarios and huge pending civil suit

Karen Frieholtz, aunt of Michela Gregory, said hearing the verdict was "horrible" for the families in the room.

"Painful-for my brother-in-law, for my sister-in-law, for my nephew, for every other family member that was sitting in there. It was horrible."

Gregory died along with her boyfriend Alex Vega in the warehouse fire.

RELATED: Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Mother of victim upset after acquittal, mistrial

The jury acquitted Max Harris, 29, on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, the judge declared a mistrial for 49-year-old Derick Almena. The jury foreman says they voted 10-2 in favor of conviction for Almena, but couldn't break the deadlock with multiple votes.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the Ghost Ship Fire trial.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcourtghost ship firecourt casefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Ghost Ship Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
Owner of dive boat where 34 died seeks to head off lawsuits
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
Ghost Ship Verdict: Defense attorneys take aim at city of Oakland
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Show More
Bay Area residents choosing prefab homes to save time and money
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
CEO, doctors arrested in kickback and medicare fraud scheme
More TOP STORIES News