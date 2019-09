Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Aunt of victim says hearing verdict was 'horrible'

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The aunt of one of the Ghost Ship fire victims describes how their family was feeling as they heard the verdict being read.Karen Frieholtz, aunt of Michela Gregory, said hearing the verdict was "horrible" for the families in the room."Painful-for my brother-in-law, for my sister-in-law, for my nephew, for every other family member that was sitting in there. It was horrible."Gregory died along with her boyfriend Alex Vega in the warehouse fire.The jury acquitted Max Harris, 29, on all 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter, the judge declared a mistrial for 49-year-old Derick Almena. The jury foreman says they voted 10-2 in favor of conviction for Almena, but couldn't break the deadlock with multiple votes.