Authorities arrest suspect in Merced County officer-involved shooting after police chase

The California Highway Patrol has confirmed officers arrested the man accused of shooting a Merced County Sheriff's detective Wednesday afternoon.

51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez Herrera was taken into custody after a pursuit through several Central Valley counties.

The chase ultimately came to an end when officers deployed a spike strip on Interstate 5 near West Jayne Avenue in Fresno County.

Herrera is accused of opening fire on detectives that were following up on a domestic violence investigation.

The sergeant was shot once in the chest.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest and will recover from his injuries.

This is a developing story and we'll have more information once it becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
officer injuredmerced countyofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Verdict reached in deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire trial
TIMELINE: How the Ghost Ship fire investigation unfolded
Big rig carrying live chickens overturns on I-80 in San Pablo
Oakland Raiders to suspend Antonio Brown, ESPN reports
Tracks reopen after Caltrain fatally strikes person in SF
AccuWeather Forecast: Misty morning today
WATCH IN 60: No more cash tolls, chickens on I-80, phone numbers of FB users found
Show More
California Senate OKs expansion of 'red flag' gun law
Bay Area bridges to get rid of all cash lanes
Can Facebook Dating tackle your love life?
Medical professionals arrested in healthcare fraud investigation
Stephen Curry surprises hundreds of Bay Area girls at Chase Center event
More TOP STORIES News