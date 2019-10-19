u.s. & world

Authorities delay plan to bring down damaged New Orleans cranes with controlled explosions

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans officials say they must delay plans to topple two cranes that had been looming precariously over the ruins of a partially collapsed hotel. The planned explosion to down the cranes will now take place Sunday, no earlier than noon.

The delay comes a week after the shocking collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel on Saturday that was being built near a corner of the city's historic French Quarter.

The two cranes were badly damaged when the hotel's upper floors collapsed onto each other.

Three workers died in the disaster.

Officials had feared the cranes would come down on their own, possibly hitting nearby buildings or severely damaging underground gas and electric lines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianaconstructionu.s. & worldconstruction accidentdemolition
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Flying Experiment: 20-hour non-stop flight takes to the air
Car wash doubles as haunted house to offer clean, scary fun
Nestor downgraded, but tornado damages Florida homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Different staffing method helps fire crews contain Moraga fire
ABC7 Originals Documentary: 'The Earthquake Effect'
South Bay mom creates elaborate Halloween display on front lawn for terminally-ill son
Preliminary magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles Cupertino area
SF resident asks neighbors to help prevent pedestrian fatalities
SF's Interim DA to be sworn in Saturday
Top PG&E officials face criticism at emergency hearing over blackouts
Show More
Man killed in shooting at apartment near SJSU
East Bay senior community wants PG&E power pole replaced
Corgi-con at Ocean Beach this Saturday
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
Flying Experiment: 20-hour non-stop flight takes to the air
More TOP STORIES News