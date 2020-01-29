Longest smuggling tunnel ever found at Mexico border is discovered between Tijuana, San Diego area

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. authorities on Wednesday announced the discovery of the longest smuggling tunnel ever found on the Southwest border, stretching more than three-quarters of a mile from Tijuana, Mexico, into the San Diego area.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a press release that the tunnel originates in an industrial area in Mexico and extends a total of 4,309 feet. (1,313 meters).

Following the discovery in late August 2019, Mexican law enforcement identified the tunnel entrance and members of the San Diego Tunnel Task Force began mapping the tunnel from Mexico, the agency said.

The next longest tunnel in the U.S. was discovered in San Diego in 2014. It was 2,966 feet (904 meters) long.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mexicou.s. & worldborder crisis
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Private vehicle ban begins on Market Street in SF
Kobe's wife changes IG profile photo in 1st public move since crash
Super Bowl 2020: Hidden gems when visiting Miami
Former Tam High student arrested after lockdown; replica weapon seized
Firefighters extinguish inferno at high-rise in West Los Angeles
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Show More
Coronavirus in US: Americans flown from China virus zone arrive in Calif.
Reward increased for info on suspect in murder of Santa Cruz Co. tech exec
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Jimmy Kimmel has 49ers fans to wear Chiefs uniforms, gear
More TOP STORIES News