Authorities ID victim, suspect in fatal stabbing on train at South Hayward station

The stabbing occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday during a fight on a Warm Springs-bound train as it approached the South Hayward station, BART interim police Chief Ed Alvarez said.
The victim was identified by the Coroner as 49-year-old Oliver Williams of Oakland, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Sacramento resident Jermaine Jeremiah Brim.
Officers responded and found the victim suffering from stab wounds and a short time later he was pronounced dead.
Alvarez said police were able to get a good description of the suspect and arrested Brim on Tennyson Road, about a block away from the train station.
The chief said the death is "tragic" and that a homicide aboard a BART train is "a rare occurrence."
The fatal stabbing prompted the closure of the South Hayward station for hours.
