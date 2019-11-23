Orinda Airbnb Shootings: Authorities identified suspects arrested in connection with shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Federal agents have made arrests during raids conducted yesterday related to the shooting deaths of five people in Orinda on Halloween.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says Domino Michael Dones of Martinez and Frederick Johnson of Vallejo were both booked on charges related to the Orinda shooting.

Domico Dones of Martinez, left, Frederick Johnson of Vallejo, right, arrested in connection with the Orinda Airbnb shooting.

Domico Dones of Martinez, left, Frederick Johnson of Vallejo, right, arrested in connection with the Orinda Airbnb shooting.



Dones was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. Frederick was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and child endangerment..

Both suspects are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility. Dones is being held in lieu of $300,000 bail; Johnson is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The ATF is also announcing progress in their evidence gathering, saying their database has linked a gun used in the Orinda shooting to other shootings in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Rival gangs involved in 'bloodbath' at Airbnb in Orinda: Sheriff

Five men were arrested last week, but they were released when the district attorney's office said the evidence wasn't there.

Five people were shot and killed Halloween night at a party at an Airbnb rental house in Orinda. Officials have said this is a very complex case, saying even some of the victims had guns on them and could have been part of the shootings. But they say they are determined to figure out what happened and seek justice for the victims and their families.

Federal authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrests or convictions in this case.

