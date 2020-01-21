Authorities recover vehicle involved in Oakland hit-and-run that killed mother of 7, suspect at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland police announced Monday that they recovered the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Friday in Oakland that killed a woman.San Leandro mother Miesha Ellese Singleton, 40, was struck and killed at 3:22 p.m. in the 1800 block of 98th Avenue near Elmhurst United Middle School, police said.On Monday night family and friends of Miesha held a candlelight vigil and joined Oakland Police in a press conference in front of the middle school.Officer Johnna Watson said thanks to tips from the community, investigators were able to find the vehicle involved in Oakland."We have recovered the vehicle today. We are processing and recovering DNA from the car as well as additional evidence that can be processed to identify the driver," Watson said.The vehicle is a white, Nissan Maxima. Police do not believe it was stolen at the time of the crime.The FBI is assisting the Oakland Police department during this investigation. Watson said at this point in the investigation they have strong leads."We're going to ask the driver to do the right thing, and to turn yourself in," Watson said.During the vigil and press conference police were rerouting drivers to go around 98th Avenue by Birch Street because Miesha's husband kept going into the street and yelling at drivers to slow down on the busy corridor.Danielle, one of Miesha's younger sisters spoke out."Please, turn yourself in. Her family misses her so bad. We need justice. We need it- we need it. We don't want it we need it," Danielle said.Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney said she knew Miesha."She's a wonderful mother of seven. An active leader in our community, who had been standing with us against violence, looking for lost children," said McElhaney. "She had been comforting mothers who have lost children to violence, she had been fighting for her family against those wrongfully incarcerated while being a very loving amazing mom to seven children. She was here to pickup her child from school on Friday when she was killed by someone who ran her over."McElhaney asked whoever is responsible, to turn themselves in."We want Miesha's memory to be cherished and loved, and we want someone reckless to be off our streets so that no other families will suffer like this," McElhaney said."Justice is the driver turning himself in, or more community tips that help our investigators find the person that was driving that car," Officer Watson said.The Oakland Police department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case (510)777-8572.Anyone with information is asked to call the police department's Traffic Investigations Unit at (510)777-8570.