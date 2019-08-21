Authorities search for woman reported missing in Discovery Bay

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- There's a search in Discovery Bay for a woman who's been missing since last night.

The husband of 53-year-old Ching "Ping" Chen flagged down a Contra Costa County Sheriff's Deputy just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night to say he hadn't seen his wife since she went outside to water the plants two hours prior.

The couple's home is on Beaver Lane.

Sky7 flew over it Wednesday afternoon and saw a search boat docked behind the house.

Officials say Chen was last seen wearing a light green tank top, green shorts and pink sandals.
