Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison

A manhunt is underway after an inmate walked away from San Quentin State Prison, San Quentin officials say.According to authorities, the inmate, Shalom Mendoza, walked away from the out grounds support facility at San Quentin State Prison (SQSP). At 9:35 p.m. Wednesday night, Mendoza was reported missing during an institutional count. A subsequent search confirmed that the inmate was missing.The prison has activated the Emergency Operations, Escape Pursuit Plan in an effort to locate Mendoza.Mendoza is 24-years-old with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" tall and weighs 177 pounds.Mendoza was incarcerated from Los Angeles County on Dec. 20, 2017 and is serving a five year sentence for Use of Deadly Weapon During Carjack/Attempt Carjack and Evading or Attempting to Evade a Peace Officer while Driving Recklessly.Mendoza arrived at SQSP on April 28, 2018.Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mendoza is asked to contact Lt. Samuel Robinson at (415) 455-5000 or their local law enforcement agency.