7 On Your Side has learned 30 customers have now come forward with complaints their cars broke down after gassing up at a Propel pump on Capital Expressway in San Jose.Gas at a Propel pump became contaminated Saturday but was shut down within hours. Propel leases this space to sell its gas from this Chevron station.On Thursday crews went into the tank to investigate what might have caused the gas to become contaminated.The gas in the tank is blue-colored and not clear as it should be.Propel hopes to complete its investigation in a few days.