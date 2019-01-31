7 ON YOUR SIDE

30 customers come forward after gas in San Jose was blamed for cars breaking down

EMBED </>More Videos

30 customers have now come forward with complaints their cars broke down after gassing up at a Propel pump on Capital Expressway in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

By and Randall Yip
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
7 On Your Side has learned 30 customers have now come forward with complaints their cars broke down after gassing up at a Propel pump on Capital Expressway in San Jose.

Gas at a Propel pump became contaminated Saturday but was shut down within hours. Propel leases this space to sell its gas from this Chevron station.

RELATED: Contaminated gasoline in San Jose blamed for stalling engines

On Thursday crews went into the tank to investigate what might have caused the gas to become contaminated.

The gas in the tank is blue-colored and not clear as it should be.

RELATED: How to choose a great auto repair shop

Propel hopes to complete its investigation in a few days.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotive7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsgas stationinvestigationcarSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Contaminated gasoline in San Jose blamed for stalling engines
7 ON YOUR SIDE
EXCLUSIVE: Contaminated gasoline in San Jose blamed for stalling engines
Getting a Real ID turns into ordeal for Bay Area man
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, free Finny e-book
Cal Fire report causes mixed feelings for officials and Tubbs Fire victims
More 7 On Your Side
AUTOMOTIVE
EXCLUSIVE: Contaminated gasoline in San Jose blamed for stalling engines
PHOTOS: Self-driving cars opening window to re-imagining design, use of interiors
DMV mistake 'junks' expensive car
How to save money on rental car insurance
More Automotive
Top Stories
All lanes re-opened after multi-car crash on Bay Bridge
Marin Catholic HS creates special message for Jared Goff
Restaurant owner won't serve customers wearing MAGA hats
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack of 'Empire' actor
Tom Brady's parents talk about going to 9th Super Bowl
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm heading to Bay Area
Senor Sisig opening restaurant in SF's Mission District
WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Show More
Border agency makes biggest-ever fentanyl bust
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Honduran mother speaks out after being reunited with daughter at SFO
Brady & Goff share similar paths to Super Bowl LIII
More News