CLASSIC CARS

Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars

EMBED </>More Videos

Aston Martin is going to produce 25 DB5 replicas, complete with rotating license plates and other gadgets. (RM Sotheby's)

If you've ever wanted to drive like James Bond, here's your chance. Aston Martin is going to produce 25 DB5 replicas, complete with rotating license plates and other gadgets.

RELATED: Fans petition filmmakers to make Idris Elba next James Bond

Aston Martin says the cars will come from the same factory and will be nearly identical to the original seen in the 1964 "Goldfinger" movie.
The new cars will cost about $3.5 million each. A 1964 DB5 sold in 2010 for $4.6 million.

For more stories, photos, and video on classic cars, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivejames bondmovieclassic carsentertainmentbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CLASSIC CARS
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Silicon Valley Auto Show hopes tech can help drive auto sales
Silicon Valley Auto Show showcases cars of the future
Silicon Valley Auto Show wows with tech, test drives
More classic cars
AUTOMOTIVE
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
More Automotive
Top Stories
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Mollie Tibbetts' family returns to normal activities
VIDEO: Car burns rubber, does donuts at Pier 30 parking lot in SF
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Show More
Driver involved in sideshow on Bay Bridge arrested, CHP says
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
New questions raised on ICE arrest of man driving pregnant wife to hospital
Netflix adding commercials?
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
More News