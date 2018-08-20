Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars

If you've ever wanted to drive like James Bond, here's your chance. Aston Martin is going to produce 25 DB5 replicas, complete with rotating license plates and other gadgets.
Aston Martin says the cars will come from the same factory and will be nearly identical to the original seen in the 1964 "Goldfinger" movie.
The new cars will cost about $3.5 million each. A 1964 DB5 sold in 2010 for $4.6 million.
