DMV

Some Bay Area DMV offices open Saturday to ease long lines

EMBED </>More Videos

Nine local DMV offices will be open on Saturday in the Bay Area to help ease long lines brought on by people applying for "Real-IDs."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Nine local DMV offices will be open on Saturday in the Bay Area. The goal is to ease those long lines brought on by people applying for new licenses that can be used at airport security checkpoints, called "Real-IDs."

The offices will be open on June 16 and June 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RELATED: California rolls out digital license plate pilot program

Beginning in July, the offices will be open the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Driving tests will not be offered during these special hours.

RELATED: DMV to offer extended Saturday hours to alleviate wait times

The following Bay Area offices will be open on the Saturdays listed above: Concord, Hayward, the Claremont Avenue office in Oakland, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, the San Jose processing center, Santa Clara and Santa Rosa.

The DMV says the specified field offices will open for extended hours on Saturday June 16 and June 23 and then will transition to the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning July 2018.

Click here to see the full list of DMV offices offering extended service.

Click here for more stories and videos related to the DMV.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveDMVdrivingCaliforniaConcordHaywardOaklandPleasantonRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta ClaraSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
DMV to offer extended Saturday hours to alleviate wait times
California rolls out digital license plate pilot program
CA DMV offices seeing longer wait times
DMV
DMV taking steps to reduce long wait times
DMV expanding Saturday hours starting tomorrow
Audit: DMV worker slept on the job for 4 years
Consumer Catch-up: DMV wait lines, WOW Air deals
DMV opening up earlier at 2 Bay Area field offices
More DMV
AUTOMOTIVE
Aston Martin to produce 'James Bond' DB5 replica cars
'Bullitt' Mustang returns to SF 50 years after iconic car chase
Luxury cars, motorcycles destroyed in smuggling crackdown
Tesla fends off reports that customers are canceling Model 3 pre-orders
Oakland-based startup disrupting DMV appt. process
More Automotive
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News