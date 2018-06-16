Nine local DMV offices will be open on Saturday in the Bay Area. The goal is to ease those long lines brought on by people applying for new licenses that can be used at airport security checkpoints, called "Real-IDs."The offices will be open on June 16 and June 23 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.Beginning in July, the offices will be open the first and third Saturdays of the month.Driving tests will not be offered during these special hours.The following Bay Area offices will be open on the Saturdays listed above: Concord, Hayward, the Claremont Avenue office in Oakland, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, the San Jose processing center, Santa Clara and Santa Rosa.The DMV says the specified field offices will open for extended hours on Saturday June 16 and June 23 and then will transition to the first and third Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning July 2018.