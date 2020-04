Coronavirus kindess: San Jose repair shop offers free oil changes for health care workers

FREE OIL CHANGES! GIC Car Clinic in San Jose wants to thank all medical personnel for their hard work during the #coronavirus crisis. Any car, any time. More people giving back. https://t.co/4BmMorGiz1 pic.twitter.com/vFVjwrWByx — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) April 1, 2020

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mechanics and other auto repair shops remain open amid shelter in place rules due to the coronavirus pandemic , including GIC Car Clinic in San Jose.Officials say they are performing an essential task, but the auto shop's owners wanted to find a way that they can do more."We are doing free oil changes for all workers in the medical field," GIC Car Clinic Owner Helen Liao said. "We appreciate all the doctors and medical field as they stand in front for us and try to help save our community. We don't mind and we would like to support and give out as much as we can."Going above and beyond for service is nothing new for this shop.Owners Helen Liao and Alan Yu pride themselves on the quality service that they provide to their customers as well as the charitable work they do for people in need.This past year, they offered free brake pads to customers as a way to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.Now, another car service that can do more than keep a vehicle running.An oil change can cost you somewhere between 30 or 60 bucks, but the gesture for these doctors and nurses means so much more."To me it means a lot because I commute so much and that's my main way of getting to work and helping others," Operating room technician Stephanie Garcia said. "This just shows that they appreciate the work that we do and I appreciate the work that they do."All it takes are simple acts of kindness like a free cup of coffee or an oil change.They are each ways to bring people together in a time that so many can feel so alone."We get a lot of support from our community," Liao said. "I know it's a down time and everyone is staying home. But, I think we should step up and step out to help as much as we can."GIC Car Clinic is located at 375 Bird Ave. San Jose, CA 95126 and is open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.The owners ask the medical professionals show a form of identification before receiving free service.