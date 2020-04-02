Coronavirus

Coronavirus kindess: San Jose repair shop offers free oil changes for health care workers

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Mechanics and other auto repair shops remain open amid shelter in place rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, including GIC Car Clinic in San Jose.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?

Officials say they are performing an essential task, but the auto shop's owners wanted to find a way that they can do more.

"We are doing free oil changes for all workers in the medical field," GIC Car Clinic Owner Helen Liao said. "We appreciate all the doctors and medical field as they stand in front for us and try to help save our community. We don't mind and we would like to support and give out as much as we can."


Going above and beyond for service is nothing new for this shop.

Owners Helen Liao and Alan Yu pride themselves on the quality service that they provide to their customers as well as the charitable work they do for people in need.

This past year, they offered free brake pads to customers as a way to raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

Now, another car service that can do more than keep a vehicle running.

An oil change can cost you somewhere between 30 or 60 bucks, but the gesture for these doctors and nurses means so much more.

RELATED: Coronavirus medical supply shortage: Nurses protest outside of San Jose hospital for more protective equipment

"To me it means a lot because I commute so much and that's my main way of getting to work and helping others," Operating room technician Stephanie Garcia said. "This just shows that they appreciate the work that we do and I appreciate the work that they do."

All it takes are simple acts of kindness like a free cup of coffee or an oil change.

They are each ways to bring people together in a time that so many can feel so alone.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Airbnb to help provide emergency housing to 100,000 frontline responders

"We get a lot of support from our community," Liao said. "I know it's a down time and everyone is staying home. But, I think we should step up and step out to help as much as we can."

GIC Car Clinic is located at 375 Bird Ave. San Jose, CA 95126 and is open Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The owners ask the medical professionals show a form of identification before receiving free service.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesan josecommunity journalistmedicalcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscarnursesdoctorsabc7 originals
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Airbnb hosts to offer free housing to 100,000 COVID-19 responders
Coronavirus impact: SJ nurses protest for more protective equipment
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
CORONAVIRUS
Wearing face masks may reduce infections, but doesn't replace social distancing, CA health director says
New COVID-19 stay-at-home rules to shutdown Contra Costa Co.construction projects
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Nature's beauty shines through amid coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: EMT describes life on coronavirus front lines
Santa Rosa grieves first police officer to die from new coronavirus
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
New COVID-19 stay-at-home rules to shutdown Contra Costa Co.construction projects
5-year-old bitten by coyote at Dublin park, police say
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
CA schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Show More
What to know about rent payments amid coronavirus outbreak
Trump: Federal PPE stockpile nearly depleted
Coronavirus: SF, San Mateo counties see increase in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Free online activities, virtual museum tours for children
More TOP STORIES News