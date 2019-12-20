auto recall

Ford recalls 600,000 midsize cars in US to fix brake problem

Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the U.S. to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Ford is recalling more than 600,000 midsize sedans in the U.S. to fix a problem with the brakes that can increase stopping distance and possibly cause a crash.

The recall covers certain 2006 through 2010 Ford Fusion, Mercury Milan and Lincoln MKZ cars. Ford says a valve inside the hydraulic brake control unit can stick open, resulting in extended brake pedal travel. The company says there have been 15 reports of crashes related to the problem. Two people were hurt.

The cars were built at a plant in Hermosillo, Mexico from Feb. 22, 2006 to July 15, 2009.

Dealers will inspect the control unit for signs of a stuck valve and replace it if necessary. They'll also flush the system and replace the brake fluid and reservoir cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of Jan 13.
