Ford trying to get rid of 'new car smell' for Chinese consumers

The Ford Motor Company is making a bizarre move, it's now seeking a patent to eliminate the new car smell.The automaker has filed a patent application for a new method to eliminate that new car aroma. The process calls for "baking" vehicles until the odor is gone.It works by parking vehicles in the sun and opening the windows until the smell vanishes.Ford is looking to accommodate the world's largest car market, China, where drivers reportedly don't like the new car smell as much as American drivers do.