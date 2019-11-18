Ford unveils all-electric Mustang Mach E compact SUV

NEW YORK CITY -- Ford is unveiling a major transformation for an iconic American muscle car.Meet the fully electric Mustang Mach E.The automaker says its five-passenger compact SUV comes close to matching the performance specifications of the original Ford Mustang.The base model will have a range of about 230 miles per charge, with a long-range option of more than 300 miles.It will go from zero to 60 in a little over six seconds, while the performance GT version will do it in about 3.5 seconds.The base version is rear-wheel-drive, with all-wheel-drive options. It has the Mustang pony badge on the front and rear, a long hood and a fastback look at the rear. Yet designers preserved rear-seat headroom with a blacked-out glass roof.The Mustang team set up the Mach E's chassis tuning, which determines its handling. Designers also copied the Mustang's triple tail lights.U.S. orders are being taken now, and the SUV will reach showrooms next fall.The base model will start just under $44,000, with the GT starting around $65,000. Ford buyers are still eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit, which is being phased out at Tesla and General Motors.Ford has a deal with Electrify America and others for a national network that includes over 12,000 charging stations and 35,000 plugs, so EV owners can go on longer trips.The company also will have 2,100 of its U.S. dealerships certified to service electric vehicles.