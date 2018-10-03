AUTOMOTIVE

GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles

FILE -- General Motors and Honda logos (AP)

General Motors and Honda are teaming up on self-driving vehicle technology as big automakers and tech giants race to be first in their development.

Honda Motor Co. will invest $2.75 billion in the autonomous vehicle unit run by General Motors Co., called GM Cruise.

RELATED: BMW shows off self-driving motorcycle

The goal, the companies said Wednesday, is to develop an autonomous vehicle that can be produced at a high volume for global deployment. The companies will also explore global opportunities for commercial deployment of the Cruise network.

Honda will make an immediate investment of $750 million, and spend $2 billion over 12 years on the project.

See more stories, photos, and videos on self-driving vehicles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto industryu.s. & worldbusinesstechnologygeneral motorshondaself driving car
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
How do you choose a great auto repair shop?
Electric vehicles for low-income residents could be crucial in California
BMW shows off self-driving motorcycle
GM recalls 210,000 vehicles due to brake problem
More Automotive
Top Stories
Sen. Flake says Pres. Trump's mocking of Ford 'appalling'
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
AccuWeather Forecast: Chance of showers, thunderstorms continues
Report: Crack in SF's Millennium Tower window caused by 'exterior impact'
Bay Area man slams on brakes to avoid hitting toddler wandering in street
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Carolyn Tyler retires after incredible 32-year career at ABC7 News
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
Show More
Livermore police warn parents after 2 teens die from suspected drug overdose
Plans laid out for testing cracked beams at SF Salesforce Transit Center
Rescued puppies found with rubber bands around their mouths
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Lawsuit accuses California Catholic bishops of sex abuse cover-up
More News