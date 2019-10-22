gas prices

Governor Gavin Newsom calls for investigation into California gas prices

By Lauren Martinez
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- Governor Newsom is calling for an investigation into why gas prices are so high in California.

Newsom reached out to Xavier Becerra's office following a report released Monday by the California Energy Commission.

The commission said California drivers paid an average of 30 cents more per gallon in 2018, with the difference getting as high as $1 per gallon in April of this year.

The governor wrote a letter to Becerra stating: If oil companies are engaging in false advertising or price fixing, then legal action should be taken to protect the public.''

We spoke with a driver Tuesday morning that questions whether or not he's paying for "higher quality gas."

"You see the average gas price is higher and the gas mileage is less and you think you get good quality gas. You're really not. Then, at the same time, there's gas tax on top of it so you're really not benefiting at all. Only people benefiting is the gas companies but they know we need it so that's why we have to utilize it," said Berkeley resident Curtis Ross.

The president of the Western States Petroleum Association said the industry trade group is reviewing the Commission's report.
