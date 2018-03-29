AUTOMOTIVE

Officials identify 75-year-old man killed in Sonoma Raceway crash

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.

This undated image shows 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo, who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.


They say Rambo had been drag racing his 1976 customized Ford Pinto when he lost control and hit a k-rail at over 100 miles an hour.

The accident happened on Wednesday night.

This undated image shows a home-built 1976 Pinto dragster that James Kenneth Rambo was driving during a deadly accident at in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.


"Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "Rambo's family has been notified. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends."

