This undated image shows 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo, who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

This undated image shows a home-built 1976 Pinto dragster that James Kenneth Rambo was driving during a deadly accident at in Sonoma, Calif. on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

Death of 75-year-old drag racer at Sonoma Raceway https://t.co/tCjNC3c4Gg — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 29, 2018

Photo of 76 year-old Ken Rambo, who died at Sonoma Raceway last night. Family describes a wonderful, gentle man and good husband who raced all his life. Always wore a cowboy hat. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/d9TISvcPUV — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 29, 2018

Rambo had just finished 1/4 mile at 121mph when is home-built 1976 Pinto dragster veered left and hit the wall. Son was first to scene with rescuers. Says has father may have already been gone. #abc7now. "He loved that car." Cleveland V8 Engine. Meticulous driver/mechanic. pic.twitter.com/NQSQSmFe4J — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 29, 2018

Ken Rambo's friends and family comforted his wife of 51 years, Marilyn.

She says she knew he loved to race. Lived for the adrenaline. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/CLf6nnWlPG — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 29, 2018

Marilyn and Ken met in a burger joint. #Napa natives. Says he told her that if he were to die first, to put his ashes in the gas tank of that pinto and drive it around the track. "He took care of everything," she said. Thanks for sharing with us, Marilyn. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Ky05GZTFv6 — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 29, 2018

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who died in an accident at Sonoma Raceway as 75-year-old James Kenneth Rambo.They say Rambo had been drag racing his 1976 customized Ford Pinto when he lost control and hit a k-rail at over 100 miles an hour.The accident happened on Wednesday night."Lifesaving efforts were provided by an ambulance crew but Rambo died as a result of his injuries," said the sheriff's office in a news release. "Rambo's family has been notified. Our sincere condolences go out to them and his friends."