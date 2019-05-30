Automotive

Self-driving cars are 1,400 left turns closer to reality in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Self-driving car company Cruise Automation says its fleet of cars successfully completed 1,400 left turns in a 24-hour period in San Francisco recently.

The San Francisco company provided video showing the cars waiting and then zipping across intersections.

Left turns, where drivers must yield to oncoming traffic, are considered the most challenging and dangerous driving maneuvers.

The video shows four examples.

None of them show how the technology interacts with pedestrians.

Cruise Automation is testing about 180 vehicles on public roads in California.
