Tesla hits pause button on Model 3

Tesla is taking a break from making Model 3s. In a statement, the electric automaker said the down time was planned. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
Tesla is taking a break from making Model 3s. In a statement, the electric automaker said the downtime was planned.

"Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1.

These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is, in fact, common in production ramps like this."

For some, the explanation is debatable.

Tim Higgins, the San Francisco-based tech and auto reporter for The Wall Street Journal, said Tesla has had trouble ramping up production of the Model 3.

"I've talked to automotive manufacturing experts and they would say this is not typical of how traditional automakers would build cars. That said, Tesla has done everything in an atypical way," said Higgins.

BuzzFeed News, quoting Tesla employees, reported the four to five-day production pause came without warning.

The workers told BuzzFeed, they're expected to use vacation days or stay home without pay; a small number of workers may be offered paid work elsewhere in the factory.

