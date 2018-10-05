TOYOTA

Toyota announces another massive recall of Prius Hybrids

Toyota has announced a safety recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles globally for problems with stalling.

TOKYO (KGO) --
Toyota Motor Corp. has announced a safety recall for 2.43 million hybrid vehicles globally for problems with stalling.

RELATED: Consumer Reports: How to check if your car is under recall

"Approximately 807,000 vehicles in the United States will be involved in this recall," Toyota announced Friday.

The recall involves certain 2010-2014 model year Toyota Prius and 2012-2014 Prius v vehicles.

RELATED: Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard

Toyota says in rare cases the vehicles might fail to enter a "failsafe" driving mode, lose power and stall. Power steering and braking would continue to work but a stall at a fast speed could increase risks of a crash.

"This recall provides a remedy to address a new condition in the vehicles involved in the previous recalls announced in February 2014 and July 2015. The previous recalls did not anticipate this new condition remedied with this recall," said Toyota.

To address this issue, Toyota dealers will update the software for all involved vehicles, at no charge. Toyota says it will notify the involved customers once the software update is available.

To check a car's recall status, visit Toyota's website or the NHTSA site and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Customers with questions can call (800) 331-4331

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
