AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota recalls 70,000 vehicles to replace air bag inflators

EMBED </>More Videos

Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles to replace air bag inflators that could explode.

DETROIT --
Toyota is recalling about 70,000 Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles in North America to replace air bag inflators that could explode and hurl shrapnel at drivers and passengers.

The recall covers the 2003 to 2005 Corolla, the 2002 to 2005 Sequoia, the 2003 to 2005 Tundra and the 2002 to 2005 Lexus SC.

Takata uses the chemical ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion and inflate the bags. But it can deteriorate and burn too fast, blowing apart a metal canister.

The Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled previously and the inflators replaced with new ones that still used ammonium nitrate. In the latest recall, Toyota will use inflators made by another company with a safer chemical.

Owners will be notified early next year. Toyota says it has replacement parts available.

About 65,000 of the recalled vehicles are in the U.S.

Toyota says it's doing the recall a year ahead of a schedule set by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At least 23 people have died worldwide due to the problem caused by inflators made by Takata Corp., resulting in the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history. They cover 37 million vehicles and about 50 million inflators in the U.S. About 100 million inflators are being recalled worldwide.

The recalls forced Takata of Japan to seek bankruptcy protection.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto recallrecalltoyotalexusconsumertechnologyMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
Marin Co. woman finds canceling Tesla reservation harder than it should be
Ford trying to get rid of 'new car smell' for Chinese consumers
Honda recalling 2018-2019 Odyssey minivans
Insurance claim delayed after valet parking attendant damages woman's car
More Automotive
Top Stories
FBI deems bomb threats in San Francisco, nationwide 'not credible'
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin as part of U.S. expansion
Multi-vehicle crash blocks westbound Caldecott Tunnel bore
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
KFC sells out of firelog that smells like chicken
Geminids peak tonight: Here's when to watch
Would-be burglar freed from greasy vent after being trapped for 2 days
Show More
Trump denies he 'directed' Cohen to break the law as prosecutors contend
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow
Sources say Raiders rescind offer to rent Oakland Coliseum for 2019 season
Man trapped 2 days in grease vent at Bay Area restaurant
More News