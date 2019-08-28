recall

Toyota recalls 191,000 airbags that replaced recalled Takata airbags

DETROIT -- Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the airbags may not inflate properly in a crash.

The recall covers some 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks.

Toyota says the front passenger airbags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata airbags.

But in high temperatures, the replacement bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn't say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem.

The company says Takata did not make the replacements.

Toyota says dealers will replace the airbag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners.

The company will notify owners by mail starting in October.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveairbagstoyotarecall
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Contigo recalling millions of kids water bottles
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Toyota recalls RAV4s over backup camera issue, YouTube shuts down in-app messaging, and more
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Mercury ordered to pay largest-ever insurance fine, Tyson recalls chicken patties, and more
Tyson recalls 39,000 pounds of chicken products
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
23 killed in attack on bar in southern Mexico
Police: South Bay landlord staged home invasion in effort to evict family
AccuWeather Forecast: Heat still tapering, touch of humidity today
PG&E launches website to warn about preemptive shutoffs
1 injured after stabbing at gas station in Campbell
EXCLUSIVE: Animal rescues seek help for 96 dogs, 7 horses found at puppy mill
DA to dismiss charges against SF condo attack suspect in separate case
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Brazen car burglary caught on camera in SF's Chinatown
Who is Anthony Levandowski? I-Team investigates ex-Google exec
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
ABC7 story inspires viewers to help Sunnyvale nonprofit farm
CA program to provide 2 years of free tuition to community college students
More TOP STORIES News