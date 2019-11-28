Automotive

Tradition lives on at 62nd annual San Francisco International Auto Show

By Kris Reyes
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're looking to walk off some of that Thanksgiving dinner, you might want to head to the San Francisco International Auto Show at the Moscone Center where you can spend an entire day checking out the latest and greatest on wheels.

"I used to come here as a kid, it's a tradition and now I can bring my three-month-old," said Paul DeLeon.

It's a family tradition for Kevin Diamond too who runs the auto show, after taking it over from his dad. He worked his first show, when he was just 12-years-old.

"It's something of a San Francisco tradition, it's been 62 years and it's always open in Thanksgiving," he said.

The show is a car lover's dream whether you like them classic, practical, sporty or electric. Every shiny new model under one roof. Whether you're dreaming or buying, there are 33 car brands in total showcased here featuring the latest technology and the flashiest features.

There's a fleet of Ferraris, every model of Tesla (except the Cyber Truck), the newest Corvette, a James Bond car and a million dollar McLaren, to name just a few of the show's feature attractions.

The auto show opens on Thanksgiving and runs until Monday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivesan franciscocar showentertainmentcars
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Bay residents rush to Mount Hamilton as light snow begins to fall
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Fairfield great grandmother, 2 great grandchildren reported missing
Remnants of 'bomb cyclone' hover over Bay Area as rain continues
Year's biggest drinking holiday getting challenged by cannabis
Boat fire spreads diesel fuel from Alameda marina to Oakland estuary
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Thanksgiving forecast, Oakland airport power outage, Alameda fuel spill
Show More
Concern grows after 24th pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle this year in San Jose
Meet the voices behind Charlie Brown and Lucy in the TV specials
Snow threatens 5 Freeway, Cajon Pass closures in SoCal
What Really Matters: Why is Thanksgiving Special to You
Christmas tree shortage: Why it's happening and what you need to know
More TOP STORIES News