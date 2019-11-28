Tradition lives on at 62nd annual San Francisco International Auto Show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you're looking to walk off some of that Thanksgiving dinner, you might want to head to the San Francisco International Auto Show at the Moscone Center where you can spend an entire day checking out the latest and greatest on wheels."I used to come here as a kid, it's a tradition and now I can bring my three-month-old," said Paul DeLeon.It's a family tradition for Kevin Diamond too who runs the auto show, after taking it over from his dad. He worked his first show, when he was just 12-years-old."It's something of a San Francisco tradition, it's been 62 years and it's always open in Thanksgiving," he said.The show is a car lover's dream whether you like them classic, practical, sporty or electric. Every shiny new model under one roof. Whether you're dreaming or buying, there are 33 car brands in total showcased here featuring the latest technology and the flashiest features.There's a fleet of Ferraris, every model of Tesla (except the Cyber Truck), the newest Corvette, a James Bond car and a million dollar McLaren, to name just a few of the show's feature attractions.The auto show opens on Thanksgiving and runs until Monday.Tickets are $10 for adults, children 12 and under are free.