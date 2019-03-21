Automotive

Volvo to install in-car cameras to prevent drunk, distracted driving

EMBED <>More Videos

Volvo will not store or keep the videos.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Volvo is installing in-car cameras to prevent drunk or distracted drivers.

The company says the cameras will monitor where a drivers' eyes are pointed to see if they are driving safely.

If they are not, the car's system will kick in and either slow down the car or call Volvo's "call service."

Volvo says it will not store or stream the videos.

The company hopes to roll out the technology in the next few years.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
automotivedistracted drivingvolvodrunk driving
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: UPS driver taken hostage in SJ breaks silence
'Flintstone House': Exclusive look inside California home
Club soccer coach disputes 'Varsity Blues' UCLA student played on his team
Gray whale likely on path to Alaska spotted in SF Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Key witness in Hillsborough mansion murder case fears for his life
Mountain View superintendent pioneers new form of affordable teacher housing
Mourners in SF cheer weapons ban in New Zealand
Show More
Mountain View votes to ban RV street parking
Palo Alto police search for intruder
National Ravioli Day has customers already missing Lucca's
Wet winter helps replenish groundwater supplies
NFL player uses Bay Area dash cam tech to stop suspect
More TOP STORIES News