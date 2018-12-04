Autopsy finds no indication of foul play in death of former KGO talk radio host

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
According to Paducah police, they have found no indications of foul play in the death of Ray Taliaferro, a former KGO talk radio host.

A preliminary autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the report has not been finalized. Authorities also say exposure to the elements may have been a factor in the Taliaferro's death.

Taliaferro's body was found behind Brooks Stadium in Paducah Ky on Sunday. He had been missing for three weeks.

This investigation is ongoing.

