Autopsy finds no indication of foul play in death of former KGO talk radio host

According to Paducah police, they have found no indications of foul play in the death of Ray Taliaferro, a former KGO talk radio host.A preliminary autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the report has not been finalized. Authorities also say exposure to the elements may have been a factor in the Taliaferro's death.Taliaferro's body was found behind Brooks Stadium in Paducah Ky on Sunday. He had been missing for three weeks.This investigation is ongoing.