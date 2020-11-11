Health & Fitness

Newborns don't appear to get severe COVID-19, study suggests

HOUSTON, Texas -- There is some relief for expectant parents with a new study finding it is extremely rare for newborns to get a severe case of COVID-19 in the hospital.

Researchers studied newborns who tested positive within a month of being born.

EMBED More News Videos

MIRACLE BABY: Hear from Esbeidy about her battle with coronavirus while she was pregnant, and how she's lucky she and her baby girl are alive.



Sixty-six newborns out of 10,000 births contracted the coronavirus. Of those who did, 28 had severe infections, while 88% of babies were out of the hospital by the end of the study.

Researchers say this evidence supports allowing mothers with COVID-19 to spend time with their newborns.

The study was published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health.

