26-day-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 following autopsy in Pennsylvania

WEST READING, Pennsylvania -- A newborn who died in Pennsylvania may be one of the youngest victims of COVID-19.

The Berks County Coroner's Office says the 26-day-old girl died shortly after being admitted to Reading Hospital on July 19.

An autopsy on the baby was conducted on Monday, at which time a COVID-19 test was also performed.

The coroner's office said it received the positive test results Thursday afternoon.

More tests are needed to determine whether the coronavirus played a role in the baby's death.

"It is too early to say with medical certainty that the death is either from or related to COVID-19," said Acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach.
