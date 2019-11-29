Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life

MADISON, Wisconsin -- A sleeping toddler is lucky to be alive after a bullet fired into her Wisconsin home was stopped in her Baby Shark stuffed animal.

Aziyah was sound asleep Sunday night after playing with her stuffed animals when shots broke out.

Investigators later said a bullet hit a gutter and traveled into Aziyah's room when it was stopped by a baby shark toy -- barely missing the toddler.

"If the bullet would've came just a couple more inches, it could've targeted her," her mother said. "It was really God. He really had my baby wrapped."

Police are still searching for a motive in the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinchild injuredu.s. & worldtoys
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
London Bridge stabbings 'declared a terrorist incident': UK police
5 arrested after shots fired outside Fremont Target store
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
AccuWeather forecast: Atmospheric River event this weekend
Crews work to repair water main break in SF's Potrero Hill
Black Friday shoppers score deals at Livermore outlets
Some stores start Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving with pressure from online competition
Show More
US climber Brad Gobright dies after fall in Mexico
1st Atmospheric River of season to hit Bay Area this weekend
San Jose family with terminally ill son gets holiday decorations stolen, then big surprise
Special 'thank you' to those working this Thanksgiving holiday
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News