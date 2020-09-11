Wildfire smoke: Bay Area sees longest stretch of Spare the Air days in region's history

RELATED: Bay Area's orange skies give way to gray haze, but poor air quality increases health risks
Satellite images show a blanket of smoke covering most of California, as the Bay Area sees its longest string of Spare the Air days in a row.
Friday marks the 26th consecutive alert for Spare the Air. Friday, which was also supposed to be the day for now canceled 9/11 commemorative events.
VIDEO: NOAA Satellite images show thick smoke drifting from Oregon into San Francisco Bay Area
The bad air has also canceled a COVID-19 testing event this weekend, as children and people with respiratory diseases are told to avoid all physical activity outdoors.
Doctors say inhaling wildfire smoke can cause throat and eye irritation, coughing, shortness of breath and more.
Side-by-side comparisons show just how bad it is - In the video at the top of this post you can see the transformation from the pumpkin-orange we saw Wednesday, to smoky gray we got today.
You can check our web page with official Spare the Air updates to see if an alert is in effect.
Track air quality levels where you live with the interactive map below.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
