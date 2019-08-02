Ohio bank robber hands teller demand note with full name, address

A bank robber in Ohio proved that criminals don't have to be geniuses when he demanded money using a piece of paper with his name on it.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a U.S. Bank branch in Cleveland on Monday.

He wrote the hold-up note to the teller on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address.

The teller even used his first name when she handed over the cash.

She called police immediately after, but investigators have not yet tracked down the thief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioohiobank robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Questions raised about investigation of Bay Area men arrested in Italian officer slaying
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy shooting victims share story after hospital release
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
This woman lives in a closet in San Francisco
Man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite
Jury deliberations continue in Ghost Ship Trial
Show More
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home
Garlic Festival attendee also survived Las Vegas Massacre
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Santa Clara Co. Fair opens with increased security after fatal shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
More TOP STORIES News