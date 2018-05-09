Salinas bank robbery suspect spotted at sandwich shop counting cash arrested

A bank robbery suspect was arrested in Salinas after he was spotted counting his loot at a sandwich shop. (Salinas Police Department)

SALINAS, Calif. --
A man was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Wells Fargo Bank when he was spotted eating a sandwich and counting a large sum of cash by an off-duty Salinas police officer later in the day on Tuesday, according to police.

Salinas police said the suspect, 47-year-old Marcus Trujillo, had allegedly robbed the bank at 1903 Natividad Road in Salinas around 3:50 p.m., handing a note to the teller asking for cash while claiming he had a gun.

Bank employees gave police a description of Trujillo, but he was not found in the immediate area after the robbery, according to police.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, an off-duty Salinas officer getting dinner at Ike's Love and Sandwiches on North Main Street noticed Trujillo, who matched the suspect description. The officer called 911, and other officers arrived on the scene to detain Trujillo, police said.

Witnesses confirmed Trujillo matched the suspect's description before he was booked into the Monterey County Jail.
