Coronavirus

Banksy releases new art honoring healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic

One hospital in the United Kingdom has a new piece of art by acclaimed street artist, Banksy.

The anonymous artist left the painting at the Southampton General Hospital in Southhampton, United Kingdom which is about 70 miles southwest of London.

The image depicts a young boy holding up a nurse doll dressed in a cape and he has discarded his Batman and Spiderman toys in a bin.

Banksy used black and white for the entire image except for the red cross on the nurse's uniform.

The hospital said it plans to keep the painting through the summer before auctioning it off.

Proceeds will benefit the U.K.'s publicly funded National Health Service.

Banksy is primarily known for his socially and politically relevant art painted in public places. Several of his pieces have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars with a few going for millions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyartherocoronavirushospitalu.s. & worldhealth carepublic artcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
FDA approves coronavirus vaccine to start wider testing
WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Coronavirus: Stanford health care workers to strike
Study: Bay Area traffic to surge after stay at home order lifted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
WATCH TODAY: Newsom to reveal new rules for CA businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Study: Bay Area traffic to surge after stay at home order lifted
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Coronavirus: Stanford health care workers to strike
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Summer is coming, moderate heat risk
Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy
McDonald's employees shot over coronavirus restrictions: Police
Tiny Montana school reopens today, among first in US
UCSF launches statewide training based on SF contact tracing program
More TOP STORIES News