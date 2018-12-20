Joaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor

Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer

Five bar employees were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly served alcohol at a bar before causing a deadly crash.Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar.Authorities arrested four servers and one manager who are all employees at the Frontera Events Venue in the 12000 block of Houston Boulevard.The employees are all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations.On Wednesday, prosecutors say a video from inside the South Houston bar shows Hernandez consuming 12 drinks, including three shots of tequila, before getting into his truck.Prosecutors say three of the five employees arrested were also taking shots of tequila with Hernandez.Court documents also showed that the bar did not have a liquor license with the State of Texas. The bar was only permitted to sell beer and wine.A young mother was killed after Hernandez, the teen accused of driving drunk, crashed into her vehicle Monday morning.Authorities said 23-year-old Taylor Phillips was driving an SUV with her mother and 1-year-old son inside when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.Court records say Hernandez admitted to drinking, and investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.Hernandez is charged with intoxication manslaughter.