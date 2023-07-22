Saturday's FC Barcelona vs Juventus preseason soccer game at Levi's Stadium canceled

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Barcelona's preseason match against Juventus in Santa Clara on Saturday was canceled after Barcelona players fell sick.

Barcelona issued a statement hours before the match at Levi's Stadium.

The club said a "significant part of the (Barcelona) squad has a viral gastroenteritis."

The game was supposed to kick off the Spanish champion's preseason.

Xavi Hernandez's team also has preseason games against Arsenal in Los Angeles on Wednesday, against Real Madrid in Dallas on July 29, and against AC Milan in Las Vegas on Aug. 1.

Levi's Stadium tweeted tickets and parking passes purchased from the venue or Ticketmaster will be refunded.

"The Soccer Champions Tour match tonight at Levi's Stadium between FC Barcelona v Juventus has been canceled. Tickets and parking passes purchased through Ticketmaster or directly from the venue will be refunded within 30 days to the original payment method."

Juventus posted in a tweet, "The training session at Levi's Stadium will be held privately and behind closed doors."

