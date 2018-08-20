Barcelona police shoot knife attacker dead

Police shot a man dead after he attacked them with a knife at a police station in Barcelona on Monday. The incident is being investigated as a terror attack.

BARCELONA, Spain --
Barcelona police say they are treating a man's knife attack on officers at a city police station as a terrorist incident.

Commissioner Rafel Comes, the second-in-command of the Barcelona police, tells a news conference that police shot dead the man after he entered the premises on Monday and pulled out a knife.

Comes says the man shouted "Allah" and other words that police officers did not understand.

But he says police have found no evidence linking the incident to last year's terror attacks in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.

Intelligence services are helping with the investigation.
