CARR FIRE

BARK! The pets displaced by the Carr Fire have something tell you

EMBED </>More Videos

Hello! We are the pets that were moved down to the Bay Area because our friends needed a place to stay. The Carr Fire is really hurting humans, but it's upsetting us animals too. (KGO)

by The Cats and Dogs at ARF and Tess Stevens
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Hello! We are the pets that were moved down to the Bay Area because our friends needed a place to stay. The Carr Fire is really hurting humans, but it's upsetting us animals too.

We want to introduce you to the humans at ARF in Walnut Creek, who have kindly transported us from our smoke-filled home to a new place where we can be taken care of, treated for health issues, and hopefully be adopted by someone wonderful in the Bay Area!

Can you lend a helping hand (or paw?)

If you want more information, our friend Lyanne Melendez did a story on ARF and all the great work they're doing.

Some of us will be up for adoption as soon as Wednesday, but you can look us up on ARF's website here.
In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firecal firewildfireCarr Fireanimalanimal rescuepetspet adoptionCaliforniaNorthern CaliforniaWalnut Creek
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
How you can help Calif. wildfire victims
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Photos from the wildfires across California
VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire reveals apocalyptic scenes
'Firenado' swirls amid Carr Fire in Shasta County
VIDEO: New look at destruction from Redding's Carr Fire
CARR FIRE
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire
Trump claims Americans need IDs to buy groceries
Pet victims of Car Fire brought to safety in Bay Area
Carr Fire community meeting leaves some residents unsatisfied
DRONEVIEW7 over neighborhood devastated by Carr Fire in Shasta Co.
California fires prompts concern for East Bay officials
Horse reunited with owners after evading capture in Carr Fire burn area
California Bureau of Cannabis Control crafting rules for pot businesses
Show More
Facebook identifies election interference campaign
Calls for more officers after armed robbery at Palace of Fine Arts
Palo Alto ICE contractor targeted for protest
Firefighters face shortage of resources battling Mendocino Complex fires
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
More News