Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Redwood City

Barricade situation in Redwood City, California on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Thomas M. Rizza
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
Redwood City police have taken a barricaded suspect into custody.

It started at around 2 a.m. when Redwood City Police received a report of domestic violence at a home on Windsor Way.

Police arrived to find an injured female victim. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Authorities have identified the suspect a retired Redwood City Police Officer James "Jim" McGee.

Police went door to door early this morning to tell them to lock all doors and shelter in place. They also issued a voluntary evacuation order in the area of Windsor Way and Madison Ave, off of Alameda de las Pulgas.

At one point Redwood City police created a ramp to gain entry into the home of the barricaded suspect.

ABC7 News spoke to neighbors in the area that say the ordeal has been stressful. Roads in the area were closed and officers have been posted in neighbors backyards all day. Neighbors also said this is not the first time police have been called to the house.

