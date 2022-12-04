Barry Bonds will learn his baseball Hall of Fame fate on Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Barry Bonds is getting his last chance to make it into the baseball Hall of fame.

A 16-person committee will meet in San Diego on Sunday to determine if Bonds will punch his ticket to Cooperstown.

San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds hits his 699th career home run during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2004, in Phoenix. Matt York

The all-time home run king must receive 75%, or 12 votes, to be elected.

This is the tenth and final time Bonds can be considered for the hall of fame.

Bonds fell short in January 2022 receiving 260 of 394 votes (66%).

Bonds denied knowingly using performance-enhancing drugs in his baseball career.

A seven-time NL MVP, Bonds set the career home run record with 762 and the season record with 73 in 2001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report