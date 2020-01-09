WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- BART's board of directors is set to vote on a pilot program to improve safety throughout the system.
The program would add 10 unarmed civilian employees to the BART police department. They would ride trains looking for safety issues from 2 p.m. and midnight daily.
RELATED: What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART all day to find out
People who spoke to ABC7 News like the idea but questioned how they will deal with violent situations-and how much they will get paid.
The pilot program would last for six months then BART will evaluate it and decide how to move forward.
BART's board meeting starts at 9 a.m.
If the pilot proposal passes, ambassadors would be on trains starting in February.
See more stories and videos about BART.
See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
BART board to vote on unarmed ambassador pilot program
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More