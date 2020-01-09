BART board to vote on unarmed ambassador pilot program

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- BART's board of directors is set to vote on a pilot program to improve safety throughout the system.The program would add 10 unarmed civilian employees to the BART police department. They would ride trains looking for safety issues from 2 p.m. and midnight daily.People who spoke to ABC7 News like the idea but questioned how they will deal with violent situations-and how much they will get paid.The pilot program would last for six months then BART will evaluate it and decide how to move forward.BART's board meeting starts at 9 a.m.If the pilot proposal passes, ambassadors would be on trains starting in February.